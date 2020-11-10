Manipur Bypolls: CM Says 'People Trust BJP Principles' As Party Wins 4 Of 5 Seats

Buoyed by the favourable results in Manipur by-elections, Manipur CM Biren Singh on Monday, congratulated the BJP MLAs and workers for winning 4 out of 5 seats. Singh claimed that people of Manipur show their trust in the principles & ideology of PM Modi and BJP. As per EC trends, BJP has won 2 seats and leads in 2 seats. Five seats recently fell vacant in the 60-member House in Manipur following the resignation and disqualification of MLAs, reducing the strength to 47 seats - by-elections were held on November 7.

Manipur CM: BJP has won 4 seats

A huge day for @BJP4Manipur!



We won 4 out of 5 seats -@BJP4Manipur contested only in 4 ACs- in #Manipur Assembly Bypoll.

Once again the people of Manipur show their trust in principles & ideology of @BJP4India & leadership of Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 10, 2020

Voter turnout at 91.54%

Around 91.54 per cent of total 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in by-elections to four assembly seats in Manipur on Saturday, amid tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, an Election Commission official said. Polling ended peacefully and the fate of total 11 candidates in Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West were sealed in EVMs in 203 polling stations, he said. The Wangoi seat will witness an interesting battle as the National People's Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state, fielded its candidate against the nominees of the Congress and the saffron camp.

On August 10, the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur won the motion of confidence by voice vote when 8 out of 24 Congress MLAs stayed away from the Assembly proceedings. After this, 6 of the 8 Congress MLAs - Okram Henry Singh, Oinam Lukhoi, Md Abdul Nasir, Paonam Brojen, Ngamthang Haokip, and Ginsuanhau Zou resigned from the Legislative Assembly and also quit the party on the next day. Soon after, five of them excluding Md Abdul Nasir - joined the BJP. Singh has now dropped three BJP ministers from the council of ministers amid reshuffle speculations, ahead of by-polls.

Manipur govt crisis

On June 17, BJP MLAs S Subhash Chandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh resigned, while 4 NPP MLAs and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin withdrew support from the Biren Singh government, extending support to Congress. With the intervention of NEDA convenor and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met with former BJP chief Amit Shah and renewed its support to the BJP. Later it won the high-stakes lone Rajya Sabha seat and then the trust vote in the Assembly. The CM then reallocated portfolios to his NPP Deputy CM which had led to the acrimony. Currently, BJP has 30 MLAs in the 47 member-strong House.