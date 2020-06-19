Manipur Political Crisis: Rajya Sabha Polls Semi-final For Fate Of Of N Biren Singh govt?

The jolt came on June 17, but the pressure was building ever since the BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017. The political developments in Manipur is a matter of grave concern for the peace-loving people of the State, rather than just a game of power, for a few politicians.

Two days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections to the lone seat of the state, 3 BJP MLAs, 4 NPP and one each from the TMC and an independent, joined hands with the Congress to attempt to topple the BJP government led by N Biren Singh. If we believe the sources, what Congress was unaware of is the fact that apart from the 7 defectors, there are also few others who had been maintaining constant touch with the BJP, something that the Congress turned a blind eye to as they were busy wooing the BJP MLAs and the NPP.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Manipur are like semi-finals for N Biren Singh led BJP government, as Congress has already asked the Governor to convene a special session of the Assembly to adopt a resolution on 'No Confidence Motion' against Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh yesterday called on the Governor and also requested to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front to form the government.

Sources close to the Chief Minister on Friday morning informed Republic Media Network that the government is safe. They have been maintaining it since Wednesday night.

"It's not always a one-sided game, we have MLAs from the Congress who are ready to defect," the source added. Interestingly, on Friday morning three Congress MLAs went missing from the Congress's camp in Imphal.

It may be mentioned that seven Congress defectors cannot enter the Assembly premises following orders of the Manipur High Court. The Congress which was already short of numbers, reduced again even after trading the 9 MLAs as 3 from the party are all set to detect. The game is head on now.

Amidst this political drama, what's more, interesting is the silence of NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Dr. Sarma was instrumental in forming the government in Manipur. His silence, if we observe closely is a clear indication of a bigger game plan.

