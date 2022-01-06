Manipur Voters' List 2022: Here's How To Download And Check Your Name In 2022 Voters List

The voter list is officially seen as the electoral roll and it is a compiled extensive list, which includes the names and other details of voters in a particular constituency. The Election Commission of India publishes the voter's list ahead of the elections on their official website. With the convenience of the online system, the need to head to a booth with ID proof or other essential documents to search for your name on the voters' list is no longer required.

To make sure no errors are faced with, the process has to be completed 10 days before the elections. Once the elections are about to begin, alterations are not allowed. Ahead of the upcoming Manipur elections, the voting list is now coming out. All voters can download and check names in Voter List 2022 ahead of the Manipur elections. Here’s how to check the voting list online.

Manipur voter ID list 2022

Step 1- Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal- http://electoralsearch.in/.

Step 2- Search for your name on the voter list by two methods:

The first method is by clicking on the ‘Search by Details’ option or Select the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option from among those provided

Step 3- Pick from the search options available (and listed above) and enter the details accordingly.

Step 4- The results will be displayed on the screen depending on the information being available in the database.

Other ways by which one can search their names include:

By entering all the personal details on the website such as name, date of birth, age and constituency of residence, from where you have been registered as a voter or

Enter the EPIC number in the box. Then select the state of your residence.

Steps to download the voter List 2022

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India- eci.nic.in/ .

On the menu bar look for ‘PDF Electoral Roll’.

After clicking on the link, a page containing the link to the electoral roll of all the states will open. Click on the state from where you are registered as a voter.

After clicking on the state in which you reside, you will see a list of districts that belong to that state. Click on the district in which you reside.

After clicking on the name of the district, you will see a list of AC names on the page. Click on the AC name from which you are registered to vote.

Next, you will see a list of polling stations belonging to that AC. Select the option ‘Draft Roll’ next to your polling station.

You should be able to see the voting list and download the voter ID.

Image: PTI