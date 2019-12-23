Jharkhand People Have Given Message To PM, Intesrested In Employment & Not CAA: Manoj Jha

Manoj Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was speaking to the media after an impressive performance by the party in the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Jha said that it is a clear message to the PM had people are facing real issues and hyper-nationalistic pitches t the voters will not work in the BJP's favour.

"A message to the PM"

Jha said, "Jharkhand has given a very clear cut message. There is a gap that is not bridgeable between the BJP and our grand alliance which is under the leadership of the Hemantji. Since the formation of Jharkhand, this is the first time that the people have given a decisive mandate in favour of our grand alliance. I wish Hemnatji all the best. This is a message to the top leadership pf the BJP that people are worried about their meal, employment, farm sector crisis, and have nothing to with NRC and CAA. This is a message that our idea would get prominence and we hope the honourable PM and HM get the message and roll back CAA and NRC."

Jharkhand Assembly elections

As per EC trends during the time of publishing, BJP is leading in 28 seats, JMM leading in 25 seats, Congress on 12 seats, RJD on 5 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 4 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

The last Jharkhand state polls in 2014 BJP swept the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the state managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

