Mithun Chakraborty May Join BJP In PM Modi's Presence On March 7 At Kolkata Rally: Sources

As the Bengal poll battle heats up, sources report on Friday that actor Mithun Chakraborty is likely to join BJP in the presence of PM Modi at the Kolkata rally at Brigade Parade Ground on March 7. Sources add that top BJP leaders have been in touch with the 70-year-old actor to urge him to join BJP. Recently in February, Chakraborty had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai, but the actor claimed they 'did not discuss politics'. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Mithun Chakraborty; star answers on WB CM face speculation

Mithun meets RSS chief

On February 16, Mohan Bhagwat held a 1-hour meeting at Mithun Chakraborty’s residence in Madh Island, rising speculations of the actor's saffron plunge. Chakraborty denied saying, "I have a spiritual relationship with him (Bhagwat) and it is very deep. It had been decided before, that whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will come home. He asked me to bring my family along to Nagpur. That is all. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please don’t link it and blow it out of proportion.”

Chakraborty - a Trinamool MP - had resigned from Rajya Sabha in 2013 amid the Saradha Chit Fund scam, as per reports. The actor who was Saradha's brand ambassador was questioned by the CBI for allegedly receiving payment of Rs 2 crores - which was returned by the actor to ED in 2015. He had reportedly denied involvement in the scam and has stated that any transactions between him and the group were professional fees as the brand ambassador of the company.

Apart from Chakraborty, BJP has issued an open invitation to Sourav Ganguly to join PM's rally in Kolkata. As per local reports, the BCCI chief has denied any poll plunge, maintaining 'Everyone is not meant for every role'. BJP Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu said, "He is most welcome to join the rally" while CPM leader Asok Bhattacharya claims Ganguly has no interest in joining politics.

Mamata Banerjee to contest only from Nandigram; TMC announces West Bengal candidate list

BJP's Bengal push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. With BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, PM Modi holding regular public meetings, roadshows in Bengal, the saffron party has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya and many others.

TMC refutes BJP's claims of party goons attacking karyakarta's mother; says 'family fight'

HUGE: Swapna Suresh says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 'very much involved' in gold scam