MP By-polls: BJP Leaders Celebrate; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says 'people Picked BJP'

Ahead of the announcement of Madhya Pradesh by-poll results, BJP leaders along with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated with sweets and snacks at their Bhopal office as the Election Commission trends show BJP leading on 19 out of the 28 assembly seats as Congress leads on eight seats and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on one. Taking to Twitter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared pictures from the moment and stated that it is 'clearly visible' that the people of Madhya Pradesh have chosen BJP. He also shared pictures of the party leaders watching the results of the bypolls as it unfolds along with the BJP state President VD Sharma.

"People have once again committed to the development of the state and public welfare. It is clearly visible that BJP has been entrusted with the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

MP Bypolls 2020

The counting of the votes for the by-polls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Tuesday morning. Counting began in 19 districts from 8 am onwards as per an election official. In order to gain simple majority the 230-member Assembly, which has an effective strength of 229 members, BJP needed to win at least 8 seats out of the total 28 assembly seats that went to poll on November 3. Currently, BJP has 170 MLAs in the Assembly while Congress has 87.

The results of the bypolls will indicate the impact of the change in the political scenario due to Jyotiraditya Scindia. The results of the bypolls are equally crucial for the former CM Kamal Nath who lost power after a several Congress MLAs revolted as Scindia quit the party to join BJP.

The Madhya Pradesh Bypolls witnessed a 70.27% voter turnout in the elections that were contested by a total of 355 candidates which included 12 Ministers as per the election commission officials. This was the first time that 28 assembly seats went to poll at the same time in the state after 25 sitting MLAs quit and joined BJP and contested the elections as BJP candidates. The rest 3 seats went to polls due to the death of sitting MLAs while one more Congress MLA resigned from his position recently.

(With inputs from PTI)