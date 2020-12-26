MP CM Chouhan Warns Mafia: 'Will Bury You 10 Feet In The Ground & No One Will Ever Know'

While speaking at an event in Hoshanfabad District on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned mafia and asked them to leave the state or else he will bury them 10 feet deep in the ground. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts."

Defining good governance in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, "It means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe." Earlier in December, the Indore Municipal Corporation had demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive.

Chouhan Slams Cong For Calling BJP 'anti-farmer'

CM Chouhan earlier in December slammed the Congress party for rallying over Centre's farm bills and slammed them for putting 'burden of interest' on the agrarian community during their term. While addressing a rally in Ujjain, the Minister had said, "Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath who call us 'anti-farmer', you placed the burden of Interest on the heads of farmers. We, the BJP Government, will remove this burden from their heads. You, the ones who betray farmers at every step, are talking about them."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

