Mukul Roy Writes Letter To EC Over BJP Leader's Assault, Alleges TMC Involvement

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy on Monday, November 25 wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) urging him to intervene in the assault of BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar. In his letter, he stated that "Majumdar was attacked by 50 TMC goons." He further demanded the removal of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Additional SP in his letter.

While speaking to the Republic TV, Roy said, " I have sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner. I have spoken to Deputy CEC and Chief Electoral Officer in Bengal. This is happening in all three constituencies. They are abusing our democracy."

Roy slams Mamata Banerjee

Speaking about the assault of the BJP leader, Mukul Roy slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, "Mamata Banerjee wants to win the seats. TMC is definitely involved in these incidents." He further said, "There is no democracy in West Bengal. They are ruining democracy. The way the TMC workers have assaulted Jay Prakash Majumdar in the Karimpur constituency, we have never seen this in India's history. What is happening in Bengal, doesn't happen in any other state."

BJP leader assaulted

The incident happened outside the Ghiyaghat Islampur Primary school booth under Pipulkhola police station of Nadia district. According to reports, the BJP leader went to the spot after he heard rumours that a feast was being prepared around ten metres away from the polling booth in the constituency for the polling officials. However, the officials have denied knowing about any such feast. While Majumdar was standing on the street, his attackers surrounded him and started their assault. The central force personnel eventually rushed to rescue the candidate.

West Bengal by-polls

The voting for the West Bengal by-elections for the vacant Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur, Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore and Karimpur assembly seats began on Monday morning. According to the Election Commission, the counting of the votes will take place on November 28. The by-polls will be a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP, ahead of 2021 state elections.

