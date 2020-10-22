BJP's Namgyal Casts Vote In 6th LAHDC-Leh Polls; Urges Voters To Follow Social Distancing

BJP Ladakh President and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal cast his vote in the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election 2020 on Thursday, October 22. All arrangements were put in place for the first democratic exercise post granting of Union territory status to the region last year. An electorate of 89,776, including 45,025 women, are expected to exercise their franchise in 295 polling stations spread over 26 constituencies across Leh district. Their votes will seal the fate of 94 candidates, including 26 each from the BJP and the Congress.

"I would like to congratulate everyone here as Ladakh has been made a Union Territory and after the development, this is the first Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council election being held. I would like to request the voters here to maintain social distancing and follow COVID-19 norms," said Namgyal.

He also requested the people to vote in favour of BJP. "We have been telling people what all developments have been done by the BJP over here. People in large numbers are stepping out to vote here today and they will make us win," he said.

Namgyal slams Congress over 6th schedule

The BJP leader further stated that the 6th schedule was first demanded by the BJP and not by Congress. "Congress is speaking about it following the elections otherwise Congress cannot bring 6th schedule, they are just fooling around," he said. When asked about party high commands from Delhi campaigning for the elections in the region Namgyal said, "Only those who have government will bring them. Congress should have brought Rahul Gandhi so that our people would have laughed after listening to the jokes. Sonia Gandhi should have come here. They were unable to make Ladakh a UT."

On Wednesday Ladakh's General Administration Department said that the public holiday will be observed within the limits of Leh district on account of the 6th LAHDC election. According to the order, a special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise.

AAP and Independent candidates contest at LAHDC election

Besides the Congress and BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying its luck for the first time by fielding 19 candidates, while rest of the 23 contestants are independents. The regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have chosen to stay away from the election. The counting of votes will take place on October 26 and the poll process is expected to be completed by October 30.

(With ANI inputs)