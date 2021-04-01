Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee Complains Of 'poll-rigging' To Guv; EC Seeks Report, FIR Filed

Alleging voter suppression in West Bengal phase-2 polls, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar seeking his intervention in the issue. Banerjee, who is touring several booths across poll-bound Nandigram, is currently holed up in a school's election booth in Gokul Nagar complaining that people have not been allowed to vote. Several women are seen raising slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' against her, whom Banerjee has termed 'Outsiders from Bihar, UP'.

Mamata alleges poll rigging

"I am complaining to you as a governor also as local people are not allowed to vote. Please see local people are allowed to vote over BJP," Banerjee said. She has also lodged 63 poll-related complaints since morning, but the EC has allegedly not taken any action, claims the CM. As the CM continues to allege 'poll-rigging', the EC has sought a report from its Nandigram officers on her complaints and Model Code of Conduct violations. READ | West Bengal phase 2 elections: As Mamata faces Suvendu Adhikari, here are 5 key battles

Sources report that Mamata Banerjee has filed an FIR against the incident in Nandigram. Meanwhile, her rival and BJP's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari - whose convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC goons has lashed out at them saying, "TMC goons are pelting stones. This is jungle-raaj. This is the work of Pakistanis, 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are voters from a particular community at that booth who are doing this."

Taking cognizance of Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Governor Dhankar has assured full 'adherence to rule of law'. He added that the concerned authorities have been briefed about the issue and right action will be taken. Banerjee has threatened to go to court if the EC takes no action on such instances.

Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned.



There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law.



Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 1, 2021

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police.

The 30 constituencies in fray are - Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia, Nandigram, Chandipur, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, Chandrakona, Keshpur, Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas, Sonamukhi,Gosaba, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.