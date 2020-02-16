NC To Participate In Upcoming J&K Panchayat Polls, Demands Removal Of ‘roadblocks’

In a massive development, National Conference (NC)on Sunday, has decided to participate in the eight-phase elections starting March 5 in over 11,000 seats, according to PTI. In a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, NC central secretary Rattan Lal Gupta said the party is a strong votary of the democratic process and wishes to participate in the polls. A copy of the letter has been marked to the Chief Election Commissioner.

NC to contest in Panchayat polls

But, the letter states that it is practically impossible for the party to participate in the election when its top leaders, including its president Farooq Abdullah, Vice president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, are in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act. Gupta has asked the CEO to advice the party on how these roadblocks, that have been placed in the way of participation, can be overcome.

"If the aim is to create conditions to exclude all other parties except the BJP, then nothing more needs to be said. But if the aim is to create a genuine culture of grassroots democracy, then the process adopted is a deeply flawed one," states the letter.

Panchayat polls in J&K

Earlier on February 13, the state election commission (SEC) announced that the Panchayat polls in the newly-formed Union Territory (UT) of Jammu-Kashmir will be held in 8 phases for Kashmir and 4 phases for Jammu to fill 1011 sarpanch and 1639 panch vacancies. The poll phases are scheduled to be held on March 5,7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20. The Election Commission has not been sent a request to conduct polls in the UT of Ladakh as of yet.

Kashmir leaders in detention

Meanwhile, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehboonba Mufti, Shah Faesal and former CM Omar Abdullah. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration after initially being charged on August 5. While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, political leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani, and Hilal Lone too have been charged under the PSA. Meanwhile, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari-led 'new political front' is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

(With PTI Inputs)