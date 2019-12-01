NCP Leader Nawab Malik Makes A Philosophical Remark About Maharashtra Political Situation

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Sunday had quite a philosophical take on the current political situation in Maharashtra. The senior NCP leader took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday. Nawab Malik wrote, " It is believed that difficulties are many but ... Those who are passionate about reaching the destination, they are not afraid of difficulties.

ये माना कि मुश्किलें बहोत है लेकिन...

जिन्हें मंज़िल का जुनू हो वोह मुश्किलों से नही डरता । — Nawab Malik نواب ملک (@nawabmalikncp) December 1, 2019

Maha Vikas Aghadi forms the government

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on November 30. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms.

Uddhav Thackeray's oath as CM

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP were sworn-in on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra and created history by becoming the first person in his family to hold the post. Surprisingly, Fadnavis was among the other dignitaries who were present at the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray.

Political Twists

In fast-moving political developments on November 26, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had submitted their resignations as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra ahead of the floor test ordered by the Supreme court. Before submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis held a press conference to announce that he did not have the requisite number of MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Assembly. Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation paved the way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to stake claim to form the next government with Uddhav Thackeray at its helm.

