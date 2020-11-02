Nitish Kumar Says 'never Wanted To Be Bihar CM' As He Seeks His Fourth Consecutive Term

Speaking to Republic TV's Republic TV's Special Projects Editor Prakash Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, claimed that he has never wanted to be CM. Kumar, who is seeking his fourth term as CM, that PM Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda announced that he will be the NDA's CM face. The largest number of assembly seats (94) are up for polls in Phase 2 of Bihar state elections on November 3 - with 2.85 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,463 candidates in the fray - including Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav.

'I did not want to be CM': Nitish Kumar

Claiming that he never wanted the CM post, he said, "I did not want CM seat. I did not say such a thing. It was announced by PM Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda. Getting jealous of this, doing publicity against me is for their own joy. They can say whatever they want about me, I do not have an issue."

Addressing retirement rumours, he said, "He (Tejashwi)has claimed I am tired and made his father sick. Is anyone permanent? I will serve till people want me to. I have no such demand of being CM. The public is king and service is my duty."

On being RJD-JDU's CM face

When asked about being made the 2015 'Mahagathbandhan's CM face', Kumar claimed that he was not consulted and was forcibly made CM. He added that when he came to know about the corruption charges against RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, he demanded an explanation. Due to their lack of explanation, he claimed he was forced to leave the alliance and be made BJP-JDU's Chief Minister.

"Now they are saying I went from here to there. What else could I do? Did I tell them to make me CM? They (RJD) announced that I will be CM, so I was forced to become CM. I had no such wishes. In the 8 months, it was so difficult to govern, people were destroying everything. Why are certain people charge-sheeted? All indulged in misappropriating public funds," he said.

Bihar Phase 2 polls

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in this phase. Results will be announced on November 10.

