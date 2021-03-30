'Not Necessary Sitting MLA Will Become CM': Dilip Ghosh Throws In Hat For Top Post In WB?

In a big development on Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh made it clear that he remains a contender for the CM post if his party wins the Assembly polls. While the Medinipur MP is not contesting the election, BJP has given a ticket to three Lok Sabha MPs- Union MoS Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik and ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta. While TMC is fighting the election under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, BJP has not announced its Chief Ministerial face.

Speaking to PTI, Ghosh cited Mamata Banerjee's example to stress that not contesting the polls will not bar him from the CM race. After TMC registered a stupendous victory in the 2011 Assembly polls, Banerjee resigned as the Railways Minister and took over as the CM without fighting the Assembly election. She later got elected as an MLA from the Bhawanipore constituency. Ghosh affirmed, "It is for the party to decide but it is not necessary a sitting MLA will become the chief minister.... when Mamataji became chief minister she was not an MLA." READ | Giriraj Singh claims 'CM Mamata following Kim Jong-un' as Soumendu Adhikari's car attacked

Since forming the government at the Centre in 2014, the JP Nadda-led party has followed various approaches in projecting or electing a CM face for poll-bound states. Until now, Goa (late Manohar Parrikar) and Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) remain the only states where BJP chose a non-legislator for the top post. Ghosh's remarks assume significance as senior leaders such as Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari are contesting the Assembly election.

West Bengal Assembly election

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. While BJP had won only three seats back then, it is predicting a big victory this time buoyed by its excellent performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. The voter turnout for the 30 seats that went to the polls in the first phase was 84.63%. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.