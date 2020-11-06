On CM Nitish's 'last Election' Comment, Pushpam Priya Reminds Him Of His Electoral Career

Reacting to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'last election' statement, Plurals candidate Pushpam Priya Choudhary, has reminded the voters that CM Nitish has not contested any election in the last 15 years. Pushpam Priya Choudhary in a tweet questioned Nitish's statement in which he said that 2020 assembly polls is his last election. Earlier, taking a jibe at BJP for seeking votes in name of Prime Minister Modi, Choudhary said that PM Modi will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

अंतिम चुनाव? आप तो 15 साल से चुनाव लड़े ही नहीं!! — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) November 5, 2020

READ | Bihar Polls: CM Nitish Kumar Allays Concerns Over CAA; Slams Misinformation Campaign

CM Nitish: "My last election"

On Thursday, CM Nitish Kumar said that this will be the last election he will be contesting, while addressing a rally in Purnea. The 69-year-old CM, said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to serve the people till now. "It is the duty of all women, men and young people to vote for JDU's Leshi Singh. Understand, today is the campaign's last day and voting is on the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good," said CM Nitish Kumar.

However, issuing clarification, JDU's Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "I'd like to clarify that Nitish ji has said that this is his last election. He is and will stay in politics."

Bihar Elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase and 94 seats in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections has been completed with voter turnout at 54.26 percent and 54.05 percent respectively. The third phase is on November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

READ | 'Nitish Kumar has worn out': Tejashwi Yadav reacts on CM's 'last election' announcement

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

READ | Bihar elections: JP Nadda urges voters to give 'rest' to Yadav and 'work' to Nitish Kumar