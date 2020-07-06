On RJD's 24 Foundation Day, Poster Claims List Of 24 Tejashwi Properties; JDU Says 'fraud'

On the 24th foundation day of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a poster was up in Patna on Sunday enlisting 24 properties allegedly belonging to party leader Tejashwi Yadav. The poster allegedly put up by the ruling Janata Dal (United) termed its main opposition as "Rashtriya Jaalsaaj (fraud) Dal" and read that more such revelations are on the cards in the upcoming days.

Talking to reporters about the poster, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar justified the contents of the poster and also termed RJD's chapter as a "dark chapter" in the history of Indian politics.

'Breathing example of corruption'

"I thank the person who put up the poster from my heart. It enlists the properties amassed by people who used politics for gaining property on its 24th foundation of the party (RJD). Rashtriya Jaalsaaj Party the name given to RJD on the poster too is quite apt. The 24 years (of RJD) is a dark chapter in the history of politics. Their leader (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is not only behind the bars in corruption cases, but the party is also a living, breathing example of corruption," Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the RJD celebrated its foundation day in the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in jail in Ranchi on a number of cases related to the fodder scam. On the occasion, Yadav's sons led party workers in a bicycle rally aimed at targeting the ruling NDA over spiralling petroleum prices. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was floated on July 5 in 1997.

'Lalu is not an individual but an ideology'

"I was too young back then, so I do not remember much of those days. Lalu is not an individual but an ideology. He is missed not only by us, but the people at large," Yadav's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav told reporters before embarking on the cycle rally.

He went on to add, "In the last 15 years we were not even in power, still, we apologised and asked for forgiveness. Only those who have a spine can bend, the others crawl. We have never compromised with the ideology, had we done so then I would have been the Chief Minister today."

The Assembly elections in Bihar likely to be held later this year. Lalu Yadav's RJD will fight the elections with its main ally Congress in the contest for 243 seats.

(With agency inputs)