'One Nation, One Election': Gaurav Bhatia, Justice Sikri Offer Insight On Concurrent Polls

Highlighting the benefits of “One nation, One election”, Senior Advocate and BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday hosted a webinar on the advantages of simultaneous elections in the country and the legalities involved in holding them. The webinar was attended by former Supreme Court judge Justice A.K. Sikri, BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, and former Additional Solicitor General, Parag P. Tripathi.

While speaking on the "One nation, One election” theory, Justice A.K. Sikri calling it 'an ideal solution' said, "This is not new, first four general elections of independent India were simultaneous elections. And this change occurred because as in late 1960s non-Congress parties started forming the government at the state level like in U.P, Bengal, Punjab, Haryana. And then in 1969, there was a division in Congress and then the 1971 war happened."

"Mid-term fresh elections were to be conducted and were not coinciding with the general elections. Election Commission and the Law Commission of India supported the idea of simultaneous elections. If it is possible without compromising on any other value, it will an ideal situation," added Justice Sikri.

BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav shared insights on how the concept had been implemented when the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections of Odisha had been held at the same time as the Lok Sabha elections producing a starkly different mandate.

Participated in an enriching webinar on ‘one nation, one poll’ with an enlightened panel of Shri @gauravbh, advocate Shri Parag Tripathi and justice Shri AK Sikri. We must give shape to this idea. pic.twitter.com/RHoyN87Ciy — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) December 29, 2020

Former ASG Parag P. Tripathi also pointed out how this was an idea that had already been implemented in 1952 and had gone on till 1967. "Sovereignty and identity of a state is reinforced by having simultaneous elections. This is good for the quasi federalism and cooperative federalism of our country," he said.

Remarking that the concept posed 'no danger to the federal structure', Gaurav Bhatia spoke about how the BJP government had managed to achieve a similar mammoth task of 'one nation one tax', which at first seemed impossible. "One nation one poll causes no danger to the federal structure of our country. When one nation one tax (GST) was implemented, many people thought that it is an impossible task but it was achieved with the spirit of cooperative federalism," he said.

PM advocates 'One Nation, One Election'

The 'One Nation, One Election' idea had been pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November during the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. While addressing the Kevadia Speakers’ Conference on November 26, PM Modi had asserted that elections every few months "hamper the developmental work" in the country adding that separate voter lists for different elections were a "waste of time and resources."

"We have to chalk out a path for this. Why're we wasting time and money on these lists? Now, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to vote. Earlier there were a few changes but now everything is clear. The time for complete digitisation is here. The common man must have data for the functioning of every House and every House in the country should also have such data," he said.

