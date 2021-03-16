Last Updated:

'Only An Attempt To Belittle': EC Issues Scathing Reply After Mamata Alleges Link With BJP

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee blamed the Election commission of India for having a 'bias' towards the BJP and covering up their plot to kill her.

Written By
Ananya Varma
West Bengal election

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a point-to-point rebuttal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she accused the independent body of working at the behest of the BJP slamming her for attempting to belittle the institution with 'repeated innuendos and averments.' 

In a 4-page letter, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain listed the detailed report by the Special Observers in West Bengal which noted how the CM was standing with the door open during the Nandigram rally (while the vehicle was still in motion), greeting the people when the alleged mishap happened.

Based on the joint report of the DM and SP of East Midnapore, the EC noted that because of the 'frequent changes' in the CM's program, there was a lack of coordination between the security arrangements made by the police headquarters and the arrangements in place by SP East Midnapore which resulted in the incident.

Moreover, the EC also noted the stringent action that it had taken against the SP, the DM, and Director Security Vivek Sahai sharing how the officials had been suspended and transferred following the lapses. 

Talking about how the EC had held a detailed meeting with a TMC delegation headed by Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy and others post the accident, the EC said, "Notwithstanding the above meetings in Kolkata and Delhi If it stated by Hon'ble CM that the Commission should meet political parties, it is only an attempt to belittle the institution of Commission with repeated innuendos and averments."

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally, Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that they were unleashing a plot to kill her. Here, she also went on to blame the Election commission of India (ECI) for having a 'bias' towards the saffron party and covering up their actions. 

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29.  The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

First Published:
