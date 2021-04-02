Owaisi Lashes Out At Mamata For 'BJP B-team' Jibe; Says 'Can't Buy People With No Gotra'

Lashing out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for instructing voters to 'not allow the Hyderabadi man', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, reminded the Trinamool chief that she had voted against condemning then-CM Narendra Modi during 2002 Gujarat riots. In a series of tweets, Owaisi questioned what Banerjee had done for Bengali Muslims adding that Muslims will not suffer 'humiliation at the hands of ex-BJP allies'. Taking a jibe at Mamata's recent 'gotra' proclamation, he said 'You can't buy people who have no Gotra'. Owaisi has confirmed that he will contest on some seats in the 8-phase Bengal polls currently underway, inspite of ISF joining hands with Congress-Left instead of him.

Owaisi lashes out at Mamata

Mamata: 'Owaisi took money from BJP'

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had once again accused Owaisi of 'taking money from BJP'. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee urged voters to 'not allow him there'. Recently, AIMIM's state in-charge Zamirul Hasan quit the party and joined 'Indian National League' that will support CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. Hasan has stated that he had received no support from party chief Asaduddin Owaisi for eight years since he joined the party. Previously, West Bengal's acting AIMIM Chief SK Abdul Kalam joined Trinamool Congress along with his supporters.

Owaisi Vs Mamata

In February, Kolkata police denied permission to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally in Kolkata, not citing a reason with TMC denied having played a role in the cancellation of the rally. Owaisi alleged that TMC MPs who speak about freedom of expression, Constitution and dissent in Parliament had a different standard in Bengal, pointing out that the Model Code of Conduct had not come into force yet. He questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led government as to why his party had been singled out at a juncture when other parties including Congress, BJP and CPI(M) were permitted to hold rallies in the state. Owaisi has announced his Bengal poll plunge, extending support to Futura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian secular front (ISF). While Siddiqui has tied up with Congress and the Left, he has said that he will not contest seats where Owaisi will contest.

Buoyed by winning 5 of the 20 seats it contested in the 2020 Bihar state polls and retain 44 seats in the high-octave Hyderabad civic polls, Owaisi announced his decision to contest for Bengal polls. In retaliation, Banerjee levelled a massive 'money charge' against the AIMIM and accused it of colluding with the BJP, to which Owaisi reminded that the Chief Minister was part of the NDA under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Gujarat riots took place at that time. "She is trying to divert all her anger on Owaisi but she has not yet encountered a real Muslim," the AIMIM chief said. Apart from Bengal, Owaisi has tied up with AMMK for Tamil nadu polls and 2022 UP polls.