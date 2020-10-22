Owaisi Responds To Yogi Adityanath's Attack: 'Even In Bihar Polls, He Is Dreaming Of Me'

Responding to Yogi Adityanath, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is afraid of him. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, he said that Nitish Kumar and the BJP is unable to talk about development and welfare because of the migrant crisis. Taking potshots at Yogi, the AIMIM chief said that Yogi dreams of him and therefore he drags him in every speech.

Owaisi said, "Yogi is afraid of me. Even after coming to Bihar, he keeps speaking about me. He is dreaming of me all the time. So I just want to tell him that if you want to take my name, keep taking, I don't care. As far as Pakistan is concerned, our ancestors rejected their two-nation theory, so I do avoid bringing its name. But Yogi has some problem, he keeps saying Pakistan, Pakistan all the time. Why do you take the name of Pakistan so many times? From morning to evening you are saying Pakistan. Talk about Hathras, but you don't have an answer. If he (Yogi) is speaking so much about me then I will say keep taking my name, Thank you very much."

He added, "Yogi is talking about Ram Mandir because he realises that Nitish and BJP government in Bihar has not done any development. If development would be there, then they would have talked about it. But they also know that 32 lakh migrant labourers are angry. Because they have not done anything for them." Owaisi also reiterated that revocation of Article 370 was a constitutional breach done by the Modi government and CAA is a way to bring NRC and NPR in India, adding that it will make the Muslims 'stateless.'

Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting on 50 seats in Bihar's Seemanchal comprising of districts Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar. His party has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest in the polls. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. The AIMIM has one MLA from the Kishanganj assembly constituency.

'Owaisi, Rahul cares about Pakistan'

Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath, while appealing to people to vote for NDA- CM face Nitish Kumar, said that two people who care about Pakistan are AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Yogi addressed rallies in Jamui, Tarari, and Paliganj assembly constituencies.

Yogi Adityanath said, "There are people from the Opposition who speak well of Pakistan. Only two people care about Pakistan - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. They both have questioned the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir." Yogi Adityanath also remarked that Pakistan could no longer think of sponsoring terrorism for fear of surgical strikes.

He also asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has given people of other states a license to own property in Jammu and Kashmir. "Earlier, a person from this part of Bihar could not even think of owning property in Kashmir. Congress had put such a system in place. But Narendra Modi and Amit Shah changed all that. Article 370 has been scrapped and the people now have a license to purchase and own property in any part of Kashmir."

