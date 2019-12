Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019: Jharkhand’s Pakur district conducted a mock poll ahead of the fifth phase of the state’s assembly elections. Polling for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 16 constituencies began at 7 am today. The exit poll results are expected to be released by news channels this evening after the voting process is concluded for the final phase at 5 p.m. in the five-phased election.