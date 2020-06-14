Pappu Yadav Surfaces In Election Run-up; Leads Torch March Over Traders' Electricity Bills

After the Bihar government sent electricity bills to traders pertaining to the lockdown months, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav lead a torch march in Patna against the policies of the state government, demanding the withdrawal of school fees and electricity bill of traders during lockdown.

"Govt sent electricity bills to traders for lockdown period when their shops were shut. It should be waived off. School fee shouldn't be levied for lockdown period", Pappu Yadav told media while taking out a torch procession.

He said, "The middle-class people and small businessmen are affected. We are asking this question to the government. This torch march is against the 15 years of poor administration of the state government."

"We are not going to any public place and we will only lead this march in our locality," he said.

Poll preparation

Opposition parties, be it the Congress or the Rashtriya Janata Dal currently led by Tejashwi Yadav, are also actively targeting the state government as Bihar is expected to go to polls in October-November, even though it is yet to be ascertained as to how the elections will be conducted amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Bihar will come up with an industrial policy to provide employment to those who have returned to the state amid COVID-19 lockdown. Slamming the other states for the step treatment meted out to the migrants, the Bihar CM took strong objection to calling the people returning to state as migrants. He said that Indian citizens have the right to work in any part of the country hence they shouldn't be called migrants. The CM said the state government is conducting skill mapping and job opportunities are being created in MNREGA, roads, electricity, tailoring and other sectors so that people of Bihar do not have to go to other states again.

Over 35 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Bihar. Approximately 25 lakh migrants have returned on Shramik special trains. From Gujarat, 4 lakh migrants returned on 227 Shramik special trains. From Maharashtra, meanwhile, 193 trains ferried 3 lakh people. From Delhi, NCR 200 trains ferried 5 lakh people. From Punjab 86 trains ferried 1.2 lakh people.

(With ANI inputs)

