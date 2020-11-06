Paswan Brags About LJP's Stance In Bihar, Mocks Long-term CM Nitish For Reliance On Allies

A day ahead of the voting for the final phase of the Bihar polls, LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Friday took a dig at CM Nitish Kumar for his dependence on BJP. Mentioning that he did not feel afraid while deciding that his party will contest the Assembly election alone, he recalled that his resolve remained firm even after the passing away of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. In contrast, Paswan pointed out that Kumar had to tie up with BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party to fight the polls even after being CM for 15 years.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jamui MP contended that Kumar was trying to shirk accountability for his governance, citing the latter's announcement that this is his last election. Asserting that the destruction of Bihar must be halted, he urged the people to vote for all the candidates of LJP and BJP. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

इतने मुश्किल वक्त में भी मेरा हौसला नहीं टूटा।बिहार पर नाज़ करने के लिए अकेले चुनाव लड़ने का फ़ैसला लेना हुआ तो मैं घबराया नहीं।यहाँ कुछ लोग ऐसे भी है जिन्हें 15 साल सत्ता में रहने बाद भी 3 साथीयों का सहारा लेना पड़ता है।आप सभी के आशीर्वाद से बिहार जीतेगा और नया युवा बिहार बनेगा — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 6, 2020

Read: Pappu Yadav Terms Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'last Election' Remark As 'emotional Blackmail'

LJP's conflicting stance

An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Affirming that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

What set the rumour mills abuzz is his repeated assertion of LJP and BJP forming the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. Noting that Nitish Kumar was continuously trying to wedge a divide between him and the PM, Paswan appealed to the latter to speak against him without any hesitation to follow the NDA coalition dharma. On the other hand, BJP has slammed Paswan's attempt to misguide the voters and affirmed faith in Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM face.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Paswan's attacks, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "If anyone wants to say things, garner publicity through me, they have my blessings. So many things are spoken about me and the JDU, this is one-sided publicity. We do not give any attention or importance to such comments."

Read: 'They Have Accepted Defeat': Paswan Fires Salvo At Mahagathbandhan As Rahul Blames EVMs