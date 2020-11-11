'People Of Bihar Have Reposed Faith In PM Modi': Chirag Paswan On State Election Results

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's performance in the Bihar elections. Crediting PM Modi for the party's performance, Paswan said that people of Bihar have restored faith in the Prime Minister. He also said his party fought the election well and saw a marginal increase in its vote share.

'This is Prime Minister Modi's victory'

"People of Bihar have reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The result shows that people are excited about the BJP. This is PM Modi's victory," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

"All LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. The party's vote share has increased. It had gone to the polls with the resolve of ''Bihar first Bihari first''. It has been strengthened in every district. This is bound to benefit the party in the future," Paswan added.

'I thank the people of Bihar'

The LJP chief thanked the people of Bihar for showing love towards his party. "I am proud that the party never bowed down for power. We fought and told people about our work. The love shown by people has strengthened the party. I thank the people of Bihar," he tweeted. The LJP has received 5.66% of votes and won a single seat.

सभी लोजपा प्रत्याशी बिना किसी गठबंधन के अकेले अपने दम पर शानदार चुनाव लड़े।पार्टी का वोट शेयर बढ़ा है।लोजपा इस चुनाव में बिहार1st बिहारी1st के संकल्प के साथ गई थी।पार्टी हर ज़िले में मज़बूत हुई है।इसका लाभ पार्टी को भविष्य में मिलना तय है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 10, 2020

Paswan's party had quit the NDA because of a rift with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party fielded candidates against Kumar's Janata Dal-United but spared the BJP. During campaigning, Paswan had praised PM Modi several times. He even called himself "Hanuman to the Prime Minister".

READ | Arnab Goswami arrest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Arnab's bail plea tomorrow

READ | Bihar elections: BJP declares victory for NDA, dedicates win to good governance

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought. Among the NDA allies, four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory. Led by Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD scored a win all the 75 seats it contested to emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

READ | Amit Shah congratulates CMs & BJP workers as party achieves success in many state by-polls

READ | Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP declares victory as NDA passes 122 seats

(with PTI inputs)