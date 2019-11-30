Pistol-brandishing Congress Jharkhand Candidate Sparks Frenzy In 'self-defence'

In what can be seen as a one-of-a-kind shocking video, one of Congress party's Jharkhand Assembly Election candidates KN Tripathy raised his pistol towards the supporters during the first phase of voting on Saturday. The Congress party candidate from Daltonganj assembly constituency fired his pistol when he was stopped from entering the Chanipur polling booth in the Koshiyara region of his constituency, where polling was underway.

While providing justification for his action, KN Tripathy said, "When I heard about the wrongdoings in the Koshiyara area booth of my constituency, I rushed on the spot to prevent the ongoing booth capturing. Upon reaching there, I was stopped by around 200-300 people from entering the booth. The BJP supporters assaulted me and pelted stones at my vehicle. When I moved to a bulletproof vehicle, it was also damaged by the group. In the end, I had no option but to raise my revolver for self-defense and safety."

READ | SHOCKING: As Jharkhand votes, Congress MLA walks around polling booth toting a gun

KN Tripathi files a complaint with local administration

The Congress candidate went on to state that he was concerned about his safety and has lodged a complaint with the local administration. The BJP Polling agent alleged that KN Tripathi's supporters' assaulted him on the leader's instructions. The Election Commission has taken note of the incident and has sought a report from the magistrate overseeing the polls in Daltonganj. The Election Commission will decide its course of action upon receiving the report. The five-phase Jharkhand assembly election commenced on a violent note with reports of a skirmish between BJP and Congress candidates. The Naxals also tried disrupting the ongoing polling in Gumla district, by carrying out explosions. 13 assembly constituencies, falling in areas dominated by left-wing will be voting on November 30 in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

READ | Turncoats Take Centrestage In Jharkhand Polls

READ | Jharkhand: Naxals Blow Up Bridge In Gumla As 1st Phase Of Voting Gets Underway In 13 Seats

READ | Amit Shah Urges Jharkhand Voters To Poll In First Phase Of Polls Underway In 13 Seats