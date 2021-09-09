PM Modi, Amit Shah To Begin Campaigns For UP Polls With Back-to-back Visits After Dusshera

In a significant development concerning the upcoming assembly elections next year, BJP is said to sound the poll bugle for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections after Dussehra, sources told Republic Media Network. In the run-up to the elections, PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make back to back visits to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to undertake election campaigning and rallies. According to sources, PM Modi is said to address more than 24 rallies, while Amit Shah will address more than 48 rallies for the upcoming elections.

Gearing up for the Assembly Elections, PM Modi on Tuesday directed all cabinet ministers to prioritise projects in the poll-bound states. As per the PM's instructions, all the ministries of the government are holding meetings daily. A list of development works is being prepared from all states with special emphasis on Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The BJP on Wednesday announced its organisational spearheads for the elections naming Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav in charge for the contest in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur, respectively. The BJP has also drafted in some Union ministers and other leaders to assist them in the campaign, with Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annpurna Devi Yadav, along with Saroj Pandey, Vivek Thakur, and Captain Abhimanyu made co-incharges for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

BJP is seemingly retaining the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath as the CM-face for the upcoming polls. However, it will be a highly contested election as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, and Digvijay Singh of the Congress have already begun political mudslinging in the run-up to the elections. Moreover, AAP and Shiv Sena, which are in power in Delhi and Maharashtra, have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Also, JDU, an ally of the BJP in Bihar, has said it will be contesting the UP elections.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will most probably be scheduled for early next year during February-March to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 14, 2022.

Image: PTI