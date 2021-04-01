PM Modi Claims 'Didi Made A Mistake Contesting From Nandigram'; Asks If '2nd Seat' In Play

Lashing out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as phase-2 polls get underway in the state, PM Modi asserted that BJP will form a government in the state, while addressing a rally in Bengal's Jaynagar on Thursday. Paying a tribute to BJP karyakarta's mother - Shova Majumdar - who passed away a month after being allegedly attacked by TMC goons, PM Modi mocked Banerjee claiming 'Didi made a mistake contesting from Nandigram'. Currently, 30 seats across East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura and South 24 Paragnas are in poll fray - with Mamata battling Suvendu Adhikari for the high-stakes Nandigram seat.

PM Modi: 'Didi commited a mistake contesting only from Nandigram'

"I can see Asol Poribortan will start from this place. BJP got huge support in the first phase of polls in Bengal. Today in 2nd phase, people are reaching the polling booth in huge numbers. Everywhere there is only BJP. I pay tribute to Shova Majumdar. Shova was the face of numerous Bengal's daughters and women who have been victims of crime, I can not forget her face," said PM Modi. READ | Suvendu predicts 'change'; slams Mamata for 'insulting' Nandigram voters & violating MCC

He added, "Didi felt she made a mistake by contesting from Nandigram. The mood of polling says what the whole state wanted to do, Nandigram is doing it alone. Her frustration has increased after the first phase of voting. Yesterday, Didi has asked for help from many politicians, those whom she never gave time or met. She is asking for their support now."

He continued, "Mamata Didi has issues with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has issues with Durga idol immersion. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has now problems with vermillion & saffron cloth. Didi's men now call chotiwalas as rakshasas. Didi If you want to abuse me then do it, But I won't let you abuse the faith of WB, and greats of West Bengal." READ | BJP's Bharti Ghosh alleges TMC surrounded polling agent, threatening Bengal phase 2 voters

Commenting on Mamata's opposition to his Bengal visit, PM Modi asked 'what was wrong in seeking Maa Kali's blessings?'. Terming other politicians 'seasonal devotees', he said that the BJP were proud of Bengal's culture. PM Modi had recently visited Bangladesh and paid respects to Matua founder Harichand Thakur at Orakandi temple.

Few days ago, on my Bangladesh visit, I visited a temple, but Didi has serious objection with it. She got angrier when I took blessing at Harichand Thakur place. Is it wrong to take Kali blessing or of Harichand Thakur? Didi does not know me, we are not seasonal devotees, we are proud of our culture and heritage.

Later in the day, as Mamata began touring poll booths in Nandigram as polling was underway, PM Modi asked if she will be filing for nomination from a second seat. Addressing a poll rally in Uluberia, PM Modi asserted that 'wherever she goes, people of Bengal will give her an answer'. While Mamata had hinted at contesting from Tollygunge, she has not filed for nomination from there. Her bastion - Bhowanipore is set go to polls in the seventh phase - April 26.

"Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you going to file nomination for another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready. BJP is going to form the govt in Bengal. Center schemes have benefitted 10 crores farmers of India. But Farmers of Bengal are not benefitted by the schemes," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready: PM Narendra Modi in Uluberia. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Wr4fcYw0pr — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police.

The 30 constituencies in fray are - Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia, Nandigram, Chandipur, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, Chandrakona, Keshpur, Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas, Sonamukhi,Gosaba, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.