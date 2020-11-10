PM Modi Congratulates MP CM Chouhan Over BJP's 'stupendous Victory' In By-polls

BJP registered an impressive victory in Madhya Pradesh by-polls and secured majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the phone on Party's 'stupendous victory' in Madhya Pradesh. CM Chouhan in return thanked the Prime Minister and the Central leadership.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also thanked the Prime Minister and the central leadership. As per trend counting reported by PTI, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies, while Congress is leading on 7 seats.

"This is the defeat of Congress' falsehood, betrayal and arrogance. Truth can be troubled, but it cannot be defeated. Congress leaders have disrespected each section of society. Congress has broken the trust of the people of Madhya Pradesh, hurt their sentiments and they have taken their revenge now," CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. The Chief Minister also thanked all the party members and workers for their support.

मैं @BJP4MP के सभी जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। आप सभी समाज की अंतिम पंक्ति में खड़े अंतिम व्यक्ति तक सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ पहुँचाने के लिए कमर कस लें।



जो सफल नहीं हो पाए, वे हताश न हों, जनता के हित के लिए आपका संघर्ष जारी रहे! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 10, 2020

Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that the people have taken 'revenge' by defeating Congress in the State. In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, Chouhan stated that BJP's victory is equivalent to the victory of 'development, trust and justice'.

"This is the defeat of Congress' falsehood, betrayal and arrogance. Truth can be troubled, but it cannot be defeated. Congress leaders have disrespected each section of society. Congress has broken the trust of the people of Madhya Pradesh, hurt their sentiments and they have taken their revenge now," CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. The Chief Minister also thanked all the party members and workers for their support.

The Madhya Pradesh by-polls witnessed a 70.27 per cent voter turnout in the elections that were contested by a total of 355 candidates which included 12 Ministers as per the election commission officials. This was the first time that 28 assembly seats went to poll at the same time in the state after 25 sitting MLAs quit and joined BJP and contested the elections as BJP candidates. The rest three seats went to polls due to the death of sitting MLAs while one more Congress MLA resigned from his position recently.

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP ahead on 18 seats while Congress leads on 8, BSP on 2

MP bypolls: Digvijaya Singh says 'Notetantra won' as BJP touted to win 21 of 28 seats