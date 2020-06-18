PM Modi To Launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' For Rural Livelihoods; Nitish To Attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to initiate 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20 to give a boost to the livelihood opportunities in rural India. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is a massive rural public works scheme which is aimed at empowering and providing livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

PM Modi will launch this Abhiyaan on June 20, 2020, at 11 am through Video-Conference in presence of the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

"This campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crore," a statement read.

"A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six States, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers," the statement added.

Auction of 41 Coal Mines

The Prime Minister on Thursday addressed the inauguration of auction of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining on June 18, 2020. The commencement of this auction process of coal mines is part of the series of announcements made by the Central Government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Central government had decided in the month of May to allow commercial mining of coal. Earlier, only captive consumers with end-to-end ownership could bid for the coal mines, however, with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in May, anyone can bid and sell the produce in the open market on commercial terms.

The finance minister had also said that nearly 50 blocks will be offered immediately and there would be no eligibility conditions apart from upfront payment with a ceiling. Also, as against the earlier provision of the auction of fully explored coal blocks, now even partially explored blocks could be auctioned. The Finance Minister had also announced reforms in the Coal sector worth Rs 50,000 crore which would help Coal India raise production from 600 million tonnes to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24. The government had also announced that it will incentivise coal gasification or liquefaction through rebate in the revenue share.