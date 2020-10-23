PM Modi Highlights Growth & Development As Path Of Success At Bihar's Sasaram Poll Rally

Days ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the election rally at Baida Maidan in Sasaram. During the address, PM Modi greeted the people in Bihari and stated that it was a land of honour and self-respect. People of Bihar have always been on the forefront when it comes to the country's development and security, he added.

PM Modi: 'Bihar is developing'

PM Modi while paying tributes to the soldiers from Bihar who were martyred in Galwan Valley and Pulwama attack said, 'I bow down at their feet and pay tribute to them'. Speaking of Bihar's active participation in the welfare of the country, he said that at the time when the country is moving forward by resolving the crisis, the people of Bihar are standing in front of all the resolutions made by the government. When the country decided to free the farmers from middlemen and brokers, people stood in favour of middlemen and brokers, he added.

Recalling the days when everything would be shut down after sunset, PM Modi said that in the last 6 years, the use of electricity in Bihar has been increased by 3 times. He said, 'Today there is electricity, there are roads, there are lights and the biggest of all is the environment in which an ordinary citizen can live without any fear.' PM Modi also added that the healthcare facilities of the state have also improved over the last few years.

PM Modi to hold 3 rallies

PM Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are all set to address their first physical election rallies in poll-bound Bihar. Days ahead of the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi will hold three rallies on Friday - at Dehri-on Sone, Gaya and Bhagalpur. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will address two rallies - at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

As PM Modi will seek votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and incumbent CM Nitish Kumar are expected to join the PM at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur. Similarly, as Rahul Gandhi will be joined by the Mahagathbandhan's CM-pick Tejashwi Yadav at the Hisua rally.

PM Modi's schedule

Rally 1: 10.30 AM at Viada Suara Maidan, Dehri, Rohtas

Rally 2: 12.20 PM at Gandhi Maidan, Gaya

Rally 3: 2.40 PM at Hawai Adda Maidan, Bhagalpur

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

