PM Modi inaugurates nine highway projects and 'Ghar Tak Fibre' project in Bihar

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar on Monday via video conference. In the lead-up to the Bihar polls, Narendra Modi also launched 'Ghar Tak Fibre Project' which aims to connect all the villages of Bihar via Optical Fibre Internet Service. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "India is moving forward with the goal of reaching connectivity to every village in the country. When fast internet will reach every village, it will be easy to study in the village. Village children, youth will also be able to access world books and technology in just a click."

"The biggest obstacle in Bihar's connectivity has been due to large rivers. This is the reason that special attention was paid to the construction of bridges when the PM package was announced. A total of 17 bridges are being built over Gangaji under the PM package, most of which have been completed. Earlier, the highway had no connection with the rail network, the rail was connected to the port and the port was less than the airport. 21st century India, 21st century Bihar, now moving ahead leaving behind all these old shortcomings, " said Narendra Modi

"Mahatma Gandhi Setu, popularly known as Bihar's lifeline, is offering services in a new look today. But in view of the increasing population and future needs, a new four-lane bridge along with an 8-lane access path is now being built parallel to the Mahatma Gandhi Setu," informed PM Modi.

21वीं सदी का भारत, 21वीं सदी का बिहार, अब पुरानी कमियों को पीछे छोड़कर आगे बढ़ रहा है।



आज देश में Multimodal Connectivity पर बल दिया जा रहा है।



अब हाईवे इस तरह बन रहे हैं कि वो रेल रूट को, एयर रूट को सपोर्ट करें।



रेल रूट इस तरह बन रहे हैं कि वो पोर्ट से इंटर-कनेक्टेड हों: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 21, 2020

Bihar's nine highway projects

The nine highway projects inaugurated by PM Modi are aimed at improving the road connectivity in the state of Bihar as well as make road travel convenient. It will also drastically improve the movement of people and good in and around the state. This will facilitate easy transporting route from Bihar to Uttar Prades and Jharkhand as well. These nine highway projects will involve a road length of about 350 kilometres and will cost Rs 14,258 crore.

Ghar Tak Fibre Project

Under the 'Ghar Tak Fibre Project', all of the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be provided with an internet connection. Optical Fibre Internet Service will be used to digitally enable the people of the state and ensure that it reaches every corner of Bihar. This project will be executed by the Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology in collaboration with the Common Service Centres (CSC).

(With inputs from ANI)