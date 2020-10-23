PM Modi Lambasts RJD; Accuses Party For Joining UPA & 'wasting 10 Years Of CM Nitish'

On the Bihar campaign trail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused RJD of joining UPA and 'wasting 10 years of Nitish Kumar' as Chief Minister. PM Modi will hold three rallies on Friday - at Dehri-on Sone, Gaya and Bhagalpur. Addressing a rally in Sasaram, PM Modi claimed that after the people of Bihar ousted RJD, the latter aligned with UPA and blocked every plan of development in the stated and looted Bihar during their 15 years of rule.

"RJD was shocked when the people of Bihar ousted them from power and gave a chance to Nitish Kumar. They further took out this anger on the people of Bihar and stayed with the UPA government in Delhi for 10 years These are the people who blocked every plan of development of Bihar and continuously looted Bihar during their 15 years of rule. They wasted 10 years of Nitish Kumar by not allowing him to any work," said PM Modi.

"They people have never been concerned with your needs. They have always been selfish. This is the reason why basic amenities like electricity, roads, water could not be developed for a long time in the entire state," PM added.

PM Modi's schedule

Rally 1 - 10.30 AM at Viada Suara Maidan, Dehri, Rohtas

Rally 2 - 12.20 PM at Gandhi Maidan, Gaya

Rally 3 - 2.40 PM at Hawai Adda Maidan, Bhagalpur

As PM Modi will seek votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and incumbent CM Nitish Kumar is expected to join the PM at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur.

Infra push ahead of polls

Before the Election Commission announced the dates for the elections and the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a blitzkrieg of projects worth ₹16,000 crore in Bihar. It includes the four-lane Gandhi Setu road project, costing approximately 2,956 crore, a rail project worth Rs 2,500 crore, a fishery project worth Rs 1,600 crore under the Matsya Sampada Yojana, Patna Ring Road project worth Rs 863 crore, the Arrah-Mohaniya road project worth Rs 1,231 crore, the Rajauli-Bakhtiyarpur project worth Rs 2,733 crore and the Narenpur-Purnia project worth Rs 1,324 crore.

