Poster War Ahead Of 2020 Bihar Polls

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, a poster war has begun in Bihar.

JDU has put up a hoarding, portraying 15 years of RJD rule with a Vulture and 15 years of Nitish Kumar's rule represented by a Dove. The poster has been divided into two parts with a slogan Fear V/S Faith.

Pictures of potholed roads, roadside killing by mobile borne criminals, and Vulture symbolising fear of 15 years of RJD rule of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Read: CAA stir: Mobile services suspended in parts of Delhi; protesters detained near Red Fort

On the other side of the poster, there are pictures of girls riding bicycles without fear, good roads, electricity in all households of Bihar, with a picture of a Dove, symbolising peace and Harmony under 15 years of Nitish Kumar's rule.

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that "we will go into the election propagating Nitish Kumar's developmental plank. 15 years of RJD was like a jungle Raj where there was complete lawlessness and RJD rule was like a vulture when it sits on a house, the decathlon is imminent ".

Read: Nitish Kumar 'missing': posters displayed all over in Patna

On the other hand, RJD Mla and spokesperson Bhai Birendra said that "Nitish Kumar has failed to check corruption, loot, rape, and murder in the state. This poster war is a step taken in desperation."

It's clear that, NDA under Nitish Kumar will seek a mandate on developmental plank versus the lawlessness, that existed during 15 years of RJD rule.

Read: Do not support NRC, amended citizenship law not for Indians, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

That is the reason why they have given a tagline Fear of Lalu - Rabri rile v/s Faith of Nitish Kumar's Rule.

This poster war from JDU comes a day after a poster questioning Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's silence on Citizenship Amendment Act, was put up in Patna.

Read: CAA Protest: Section 144 imposed in sensitive areas of Patna