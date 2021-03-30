Priyanka Vadra Targets Left Over Scams, Unkept Promises & 'fascism' Ahead Of Kerala Polls

Addressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra attacked the Left Front government ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. In total contrast to her brother Rahul Gandhi, she dedicated most of her speech to a stinging critique of the ruling dispensation in the state rather than focusing on BJP and RSS. Castigating the state government for its alleged link to the gold smuggling scam, she also accused it of cheating the people by not fulfilling the promises made during the 2016 Assembly election. Moreover, the Congress leader slammed the CPI(M)-led regime for perpetuating a politics of "fear, fascism, fraud and favouritism" in the state.

Referring to the Walayar rape case, Vadra contended that the state government had behaved no differently from its counterpart in Uttar Pradesh. Some of the prominent promises in the Congress election manifesto include Rs.6000 per month for the poor under the NYAY scheme, Rs.2000 per month for homemakers aged between 40 to 60 years, 5 lakh homes for the homeless, MSP for rubber, coconut and paddy and enaction of the Rohit Vemula Act to end discrimination. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra remarked, "It is far too interested in foreign gold and smuggling, in giving fishing contracts to multinational companies and in selling off the assets of Kerala to the same corporates. It allows rubber to be imported unchecked when the rubber industry in Kerala suffers. This government which promised you the revival of the cashew industry did nothing for it. It promised support to the coir industry but did nothing for it. They promised you 20 lakh jobs but did not give them. Instead the minute they came to power, they started filing the government posts with their own people." READ | Judas betrayed Christ for silver; LDF betrayed Kerala for gold: PM Modi's Biblical charge

"When thousands and thousands of young people protested, they were greeted with lathis and beatings. Because effectively what you are seeing in Kerala today is a politics of fear, fascism, fraud and favouritism. So many youth Congress workers have been killed. What has the government done? It has protected the killers. While showing concern for women who are raped in other states, the government here decided to protect those who raped the girl in Walayar. In fact, they behaved no different from the UP government," she added.

Taking a dig at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Vadra opined, "What is the point of swearing to a Communist Manifesto if you carry out a corporate agenda? What is the point of making promises to people during elections if you cannot fulfill even a single one of them afterward? What is the point of being such a so-called strong leader and Chief Minister of a state when scam after scam is revealed and your answer to each one is the same that you had no idea? With what strength, what moral courage can a leader say he did not know when his own office WhatsApp chats have been revealed in the EMCC scam, when officers close to him are involved in the gold scam, when the LDF government uses proxy firms to receive proxy funds from a foreign agency in the LIFE Mission project scam?"

Here is Priyanka Vadra's full speech: