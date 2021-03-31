'Public Sab Janti Hai': JP Nadda Slams TMC For Disrespecting 'Maa, Maati, Manush'

While campaigning in Pursurah in Hooghly for the third phase, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Wednesday asserted that the public is aware of all the misdeeds of the Trinamool Congress and will give a reply to the party and its leader Mamata Banerjee in the elections.

Outlining that the people of West Bengal have criticised the corruption, tolabaazi, cut money of TMC and have appreciated the BJP and have welcomed it wholeheartedly, he asserted that the crowd is proof enough that the people want 'ashol poriborton' under PM Modi and the BJP. " The departure of TMC and the arrival of BJP is fixed," he added.

Maa, Maati, Manush disrespected

Once again taking a dig at a slogan widely used by TMC in 2007 and 2011 assembly polls, Nadda vividly stated that Banerjee after coming to power has disrespected 'Ma, Maati and Manush' in the State. "The rate of human trafficking, of acid attacks, of domestic violence, of unsolved rape cases is the highest in the State, and that highlights that Banerjee does not have the respect she should have for the women, the people of the State," he said.

Having said that he reiterated that this is the reason why the people want to teach Banerjee a lesson, and pointed out that even she knows that she is losing hold of the people and the STate and that is why unnecessarily speaking ill about the BJP, PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee during a rally referred to BJP as 'baimaan' and 'bahari' and appealed to the people to show them the exit door.

Second phase of elections

Meanwhile, West Bengal is ready for the second leg of assembly elections that is slated to take place on April 1. In the second phase, as many as 30 constituencies spanned over four districts-Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South Parganas will hold voting to decide the fate of 171 candidates belonging to different political parties. Of the 171 candidates, only 11 per cent are women.

The main attraction of the second phase is the battle for power in Nandigram. Though the CPM has also fielded Minakshi Mukherjee from the region, the face-off that will have the undivided attention of the nation involves the Chief Minister of West Bengal and her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari. In the many election rallies that have taken place, both the leaders have exuded confidence that they will outshine the other with a significant margin.

It is pertinent to mention here that Banerjee first created a name for herself in politics during the 1980s by defeating late Somnath Chatterjee from Congress’ ticket in Nandigram in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, when she came up with Trinamool Congress, she picked up the land acquisition issue in Nandigram in 2007 and managed to oust the CPM from power within 4 years.

However, eventually, she chose Bhabanipur as her fort, and left Nandigram to the Adhikaris, only to meet him and fight for the region in the battleground of power in 2021.

(Credits-PTI)