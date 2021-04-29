Puducherry Exit Poll 2021: NDA Projected To Cross Halfway Mark, Congress+ Falling Short

Witnessing a battle between alliances helmed by the two national parties, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll has predicted a close competition in Puducherry, projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, crossing the halfway mark. The Congress-led SDA is expected to give a tough fight to the BJP, and as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll is projected to hit somewhere between the 11-13 mark.

Puducherry Exit Polls 2021

Seat-share:

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 16-20 seats in the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly constituency. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) is projected to bag 11-13 seats. Others are expected to win no seats.

NDA: 16-20

SDA: 11-13

Others: 0

Party-wise projections:

N Rangasamy-led AINRC is projected to emerge as the single-largest party followed by the Congress and the DMK which are projected to win 5-7 seats each.

NDA

BJP: 03-05

AIADMK:02-04

AINRC:10-12

SDA

Congress:05-07

DMK:05-07

Others: 0

Vote Share:

The NDA is projected to have the largest vote-share of 45.51%. Vote share of the present NDA alliance is more than UPA in 2016 as all the 3 parties of the NDA including AINRC, BJP and AIDMK contested 2016 assembly elections separately.

NDA: 45.51%

SDA: 40.02%

Others: 14.47%

Region-wise predictions

Puducherry (23)

NDA: 14-16

Congress+ : 07-09

Others: 0

Karaikal Region (5)

NDA: 01-03

Congress+ : 02-04

Others: 0

Mahe Region (1)

NDA: 0

Congress+ : 1

Others: 0

Yanam Region (1)

NDA: 1

Congress + : 0

Others: 0

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021

The Puducherry Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6 simultaneously with the Tamil Nadu and Kerala assembly elections. The counting of votes for the 30-seat assembly and the results will be declared on May 2. The polling took place across 1,558 polling stations, including 952 main and 606 auxiliary polling stations in 635 locations where a total of 10,04,507 electors were open to exercise their right to vote. The Union Territory saw a voter turnout of 81.70 per cent after 10,04,197 voters across 30 constituencies exercised their franchise. The UT is witnessing a battle between the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP, AIADMK, AINCR-led NDA alliance. The fate of 324 candidates across 30 Assembly segments including five reserved constituencies will be decided on May 2.

CNX Methodology

In a bid to get you the closest and fastest projections for the Puducherry Assembly Elections, CNX - a Delhi based research and survey agency - conducted a survey at polling booths across Kerala. To guage the mood of the 'Aam Aadmi', a questionnaire was prepared by the Republic-CNX team to understand the possible voting behavior of the people of Puducherry.

A quantitative survey using a structured questionnaire was handed out randomly to 3,600 men and women from section A and section B households, in the age group of 18 to 60. The survey team visited all the 30 Assembly seats in the states going deep into by-lanes and meeting people from all walks of life.

The respondents were selected randomly keeping in view the demographic, professional and migration dimensions. On the whole, the sample respondents came from all walks of life as cobblers, tailors, barbers, daily wage laborers, petty shop keepers, migrant laborers, mechanics, registered medical practitioners, auto rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, real estate dealers, etc. (The results are subject to a margin of error 2.5 percent).

