Puducherry Local Polls Deferred Till Anomalies In Reserving Seats Are Solved, HC Informed

Additional Solicitor General Sankaranarayanan has informed the Madras High Court that the local body elections in Puducherry shall be deferred till the anomalies regarding the reserved seats for the SCs, women and backward class are thoroughly addressed. Earlier on Friday, the Madras High Court had granted the Puducherry State Election Commission (SEC) time till October 4, today, to address several anomalies in the poll process for local body elections.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said that the filing of nominations can go ahead after hearing the plea challenging the reservations of seats made for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) and women. The court said, “The poll schedule already announced is not disturbed since the time to receive the nominations is till October 7, 2021.” The court further said, “However, merely because the elections to the local bodies need to be conducted urgently would not imply that they would be conducted unlawfully.” Since the anomalies have not been properly addressed by the SEC, the local body elections have been deferred for a later date.

Details regarding the anomalies

The elections of the Puducherry local bodies were scheduled to take place on October 21, 25 and 28 in three phases. As per the petitioners, reservation of seats for SC’s should be made depending on the population of the community. The petitioner cited the Puducherry Municipalities Act and Rules for the same. Earlier in August, the state election commission was informed of such reservations for the upcoming local body election.

As per the notification, wards 22 (Colas Nagar) and 28 (Ozhandal Keerapalayam) were reserved for SCs/women, wards 24 (Viduthalai Nagar) and 33 (Kombakkam) were reserved for the SCs. The petitioner said that the wards reserved for SCs and women were not proportionate to the population ratio as per the census of 2011. According to the same census, ward number 23 (Nethaji Nagar) has 29.04% of the SC population, the highest followed by ward number 17 (Nelithope) 28.41%, ward number 6 (Thiruvalluvar Nagar) 27.71%, and ward no 13 (Pudupalayam) 25.26%. The petitioner pointed out similar anomalies in reserving seats for backward communities as well.

(With ANI inputs)