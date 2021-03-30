'Puducherry's High Command Has Failed On All Fronts': PM Modi Attacks Congress

In an election rally in Puducherry on Tuesday, March 21, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress party, saying that the "Delhi high command government" of Puducherry (referring to Congress) had failed on all development fronts in the Union territory and had looted the citizens. PM Modi said, "In a long list of non-performing Congress govt over the years, the previous Puducherry govt had a special place. Delhi high command govt of Puducherry failed on all fronts, take any sector - education, filling of medical seats, the welfare of SC-STs, there was only loot."

Delhi high command govt of Puducherry failed on all fronts: PM Modi

While addressing the rally, Prime Minister also targeted Congress for not giving a ticket to the sitting Chief Minister of the UT. He asserted, "I have had a reasonably long experience in politics. I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket.." Modi added, "So many years of loyalty. Lifting slippers of his leader. Doing wrong translations to impress his leader. Still, no ticket! This clearly shows how much of a disaster his Government has turned out to be."

PM Modi says, 'When I think of Puducherry, I think about Bharathiyar'

Speaking at the Puducherry rally, PM Modi expressed, "When I think of Puducherry, I think about Bharathiyar. I think about Sri Aurobindo. I think about Sithanda Swamy and Thollaikkathu Siddhar. I bow in reverence to the Manakula Vinayagar Swamy Temple and the Sreemath Guru Sithanandha Swamigal Devasthanam." READ | Cong's Narayanasamy rules out possibility of being Puducherry CM; says will work to strengthen party

In Puducherry, the BJP has fielded nine candidates to face the opposition Congress and DMK. While the BJP has formed a coalition with the AIADMK, Congress has agreed to run for 15 seats in the Puducherry assembly elections, sharing 13 with the DMK and one with the CPI and VCK. In 2016, Congress won 15 seats, 30.6% of the vote, while its ally, the DMK, won two seats. The NR Congress party, which is also running for polls this year, won eight seats in the 2016 assembly elections, while the AIADMK ran alone and bagged four seats, 16.82% of the vote. The Union Territory will go on polls in a single phase on April 6.

