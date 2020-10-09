Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's Son Satya Prakash Joins JDU After RJD Fields Rama Singh's Wife

Ahead of Bihar elections, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's son Satya Prakash Singh on Thursday joined JD(U). This comes days after Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise. Raghuvansh Parasd Singh had before his demise announced his resignation from RJD in a letter - which was later termed as a forged letter by his son. Raghuvansh Prasad had, however, opposed the induction of muscleman Rama Singh into RJD, and his son's entry in JDU comes a day after Lalu Prasad's party gave a ticket to the wife of don- turned-politician Rama Singh.

While inducting Raghuvansh Prasad's son Satya Prakash Singh, JD(U) state unit president Basistha Narayan Singh said that he would carry forward his father's unfulfilled works as a member of the JD(U). Speaking on the occasion, Satya Prakash Singh said that he has come into politics as his father's last letter hinted at it. He said his father subscribed to socialists' views that there should not be more than one member of a family in politics. Socialist leader Karpoori Thakur practised it during his lifetime and so is my father, Satya Prakash Singh said. He took a dig at family members of Lalu Prasad for not taking kindly his father's protest over non-inclusion of the issue of reservation for poor among the upper castes in the RJD manifesto for 2019 elections and also inducting bad elements into the party.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's legacy

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was founding member of RJD and closest confidant of Lalu Prasad Yadav. When he said that he is quitting the party, Lalu had rejected the letter and told he would talk once Singh is discharged from AIIMS. Moreover, Lau reprimanded Tej Pratap for being impolite to him and stalled inclusion of Rama Singh. However, after the demise of Raghuvansh Singh, Rama Singh's wife is now a candidate from Mahnar assembly seat in Vaishali district. Raghuvansh Prasad had also written letters to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking amendment in MNREGA scheme and some issues related to the development of his hometown in Vaishali district.

While paying tribute to the departed leader, PM Modi had asked the Bihar Chief Minister to fulfil veterans last wishes. Without wasting time, Kumar's government had approved a few schemes related to irrigation in Vaishali as wished by the socialist leader.

मेरी पारिवारिक पृष्ठभूमि राजनीति की रही है, लेकिन एक परिवार से एक ही व्यक्ति राजनीति में होना चाहिए यही समाजवाद है। पिताजी श्रद्धेय कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी के आदर्शों को मानते थे। पिताजी ने मरते समय जो पत्र लिखा, उसमें उन्होंने इशारा किया कि मैं राजनीति में आऊं।



- श्री सत्यप्रकाश जी pic.twitter.com/vQQQ4h7JAU — Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) October 8, 2020

He has tendered his resignation and said that "he has been with the party since the demise of Karpuri Thakur but now he is quitting." He thanked the party workers for their love and support and added that they should 'forgive him for he is leaving the party now'.

This comes days after Raghuvansh Prasad opposed the induction of muscleman and former LJP MP Rama Singh into the party. He was then criticised by Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav.

On September 13, former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi. Keeping in view the COVID protocol, 74-year-old Raghuvansh Prasad was put on a ventilator at the ICU unit of AIIMS and was undergoing treatment for over one week. In June, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats. The Mahgathbandhan has announced Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, and RJD-Congress has agreed on a 144-70 seat-sharing formula along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. There are three other alliances also that will contest elections this year namely Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP

In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

