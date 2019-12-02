Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Campaign Trail Return With 'religion' Attack On BJP In Jharkhand

Making a comeback after a brief disappearance from the political affairs, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand. In a public address, the Congress rally accused the BJP of suppressing and threatening in the name of religion. Furthermore, the MP from Wayanad, assured that the 'suppression and threatening' will come to an end after the Congress party comes to power.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Wherever there is a BJP government, they suppress people. Sometimes in the name of religion, in the name ideology, culture, they are suppressed, threatened and crushed. I would like to give an assurance, when the Congress party comes to power, we will not let you be suppressed or threatened."

Rahul Gandhi commenced the Jharkhand Assembly polls with a rally in Simdega district on December 2. Including Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party released a list of 40-star campaigners, that include the bigwigs for the party--Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh. Union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed that the BJP will form a majority government in Jharkhand after the ongoing assembly elections in the state. Singh, addressing a public meeting at Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharswan district, said he had a discussion with a cross-section of people as well as political analysts after the first phase of the polls on Saturday.

Jharkhand Elections

The Jharkhand elections is being held in five phases and the first was completed on Saturday. BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The AJSU party is contesting on its own. The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.

The Congress party in alliance with RJD and JMM is fighting on 31 out of the 81 seats in the state. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is contesting on 43 seats, while the RJD on the seven seats. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37 seats, and its alliance parter All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won 5 seats. The JMM got 19, leaving six for Congress and the JVM won 8. The BJP and the AJSU are contesting separately in 2019.

