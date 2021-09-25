Rajasthan: 69 sarpanch candidates still in fray for bypolls

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) As many as 69 candidates for sarpanch post and 624 for panch post are left in the fray after scrutiny of nomination paper for bypolls scheduled on September 28.

On Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said out of 140 nomination papers received for the post of sarpanch, 138 applications were found correct after scrutiny. Of these, 62 candidates withdrew their nomination.

After this, seven candidates were elected unopposed. In this way, 69 candidates are left in the fray for the post of sarpanch in 20 panchayats.

He said that out of the applications received for panch posts, 2,081 applications were found correct. Of these, 509 candidates withdrew nomination. In these panchayats, 953 panchs have been elected unopposed. In this way, now 624 candidates are left in the fray for 276 Panch posts.

Gupta said that on September 28, voting will be conducted from 8 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes will be done at panchayat headquarters immediately after polling.

The election for the up-sarpanch post will be held on September 29. She said that the by-elections for the post of sarpanch would be conducted through electronic voting machines and the elections of ward panch would be conducted through ballot boxes. PTI AG HDA