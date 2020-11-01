Rajasthan Bypolls: LS Speaker Om Birla casts his vote in Kota during the second phase

As the second phase of Rajasthan bypolls for Municipal Corporation elections begin, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cast his vote in Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha Speaker shared a few pictures of him casting the vote in the Rajasthan bypolls with a message urging all voters to cast their vote. Om Birla further added that the civic bodies are 'related to the daily lives of common people' adding that the corporators play an important role in the grassroot level and also shared a video of his voting process. The second phase of polling has begun in Greater Jaipur, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporations elections in Rajasthan.

In a tweet in Hindi, Om Birla said, "Municipal corporations are related to the daily lives of common people. In this case, the councillors or corporators play an important role in connecting the civic body and the general public. It's my belief that all the elected corporators work in accordance with the hopes and expectations of the public and make a huge contribution to the development of the city."

More on Rajasthan Bypolls

A total of 1,287 candidates are contesting in the Municipal Corporations elections in the state. Out of the total candidates, 686 are contesting in Jaipur, 312 in Jodhpur and 289 in Kota. Currently, voting is going on in 80 wards each in Greater Jaipur, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporations. The Rajasthan State Election Commissioner PS Mehra has informed that the voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm for the three Municipal Corporations. He further informed that over 19 lakh voters will cast their vote at 3,211 polling booths in 310 wards during the second phase of Rajasthan bypolls.

In the first phase of the civic body elections, voting was held in the Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North Municipal Corporations. The first phase concluded on October 29 and a total of 60.42 percent voters cast their votes. Kota North Municipal Corporation had the highest voting percentage with 65.12 % voters exercising their franchise. The voting percentage in Jodhpur North was 62.64 percent and in Jaipur Heritage, 57.82 percent voters cast their votes. State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra informed that there's was a lot of enthusiasm among the voters to choose the urban government in all three Municipal Corporations. He also thanked everyone including the voters and the district election officers, police personnel and all other officials involved in the first phase of the civic body election, for all their support, as it came to an end.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)