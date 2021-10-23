Rajasthan: Over 57 pc turnout during panchayat polls in Dholpur, Alwar dists

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) A turnout of around 57.46 per cent was registered in the second phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, a spokesperson of the State Election Commission said.

Highest 62.98 per cent polling was recorded in Govindgarh panchayat.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 9.73 lakh people were eligible to vote in both districts and 1,312 polling stations were set up.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur zila parishad and panchayat samiti members are being conducted in three phases.

The first phase of polling was held on October 20, in which 64.24 per cent voter turnout was registered and the third phase will be held on October 26. Counting of votes will be done at district headquarters on October 29. PTI AG RDK RDK

