Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Counting Of Votes In Process, Results To Be Declared In Evening

The counting of votes is underway for the recently held Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan. The officials began to count the votes at 9 am and there is expected to be some clarity on the probable winners by afternoon, with a more complete picture by the evening. The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members were conducted in three different phases. The first phase was held on October 20 and the second phase of polling was conducted on October 23.

As per the state election officials, the voter turnout was 65.23% in the third phase with 69.98% recorded at the Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district. Out of the eligible voters of 7,76,284 people, 5,06,350 voted in the third phase. The voting turnout was 64.24% in the first phase and 57.46% in the second phase. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said during the second phase of the voting, 9.73 lakh voters were eligible to vote and the authorities had set up a total of 1,312 polling stations. The polling for the third phase was conducted on October 26, by then people were confident of going out of their homes to register their vote as it resulted in the highest turnout so far. The results will soon be declared as the officials are currently counting the votes.

Further details about the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Elections

For these Zila Parishad elections, there were a total of 2,194 candidates who handed over their candidature to stand in the elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Dholpur districts, officials said before the elections. For the elections, there were a total of 244 candidates contesting for Zila Parishad seats and 1,950 for Panchayat Samiti seats. When the nomination papers were being accepted from October 4 onwards till October 8, 417 candidates had already filed their nominations for Zila Parishad elections and 2,879 for panchayat Samiti elections. After several withdrawals and submission of invalid documents, almost 500 candidates failed to qualify for nomination. There are two other candidates who have managed to be elected already as they were standing unopposed as Zila Parishad members.

With PTI inputs