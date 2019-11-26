Rajendra Bhagwat Receives Letter From Jayant Patil, Says "speaker Will Decide"

The Legislature Secretary of Maharashtra Rajendra Bhagwat has received a letter from the NCP leader Jayant Patil claiming to be the Legislative Party Leader of the Nationalist Congress Party. This comes in the wake of the floor test, which is scheduled to be conducted at 5 pm on Wednesday, November 27. Earlier in the day, the BJP leader Ashish Shelar claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar is still the NCP legislature party leader. However, various leaders from NCP, after trying to pacify Ajit Pawar have reportedly said that he is not the party of NCP anymore.

Rajendra Bhagwat on receiving Jayant Patil’s letter

Rajendra Bhagwat while speaking to the news agency ANI, said that "The legislature secretariat has received a letter (from NCP) claiming that Jayant Patil is the leader. The letter has to be received by the secretariat to forward it to the Speaker. We cannot decide on it. The decision on the claim will be decided by the Speaker. There is no decision on it as of now.”

Ashish Shelar asserts Ajit Pawar still in NCP

BJP leader Ashish Shelar, on Tuesday morning, claimed that "We have confirmed that Ajit Pawar is the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House, and his whip will hold as leader of the legislature party.”

The Supreme Court judgement

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna assembled on Tuesday morning and ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM in the Maharashtra Assembly. No secret ballot would be used to vote, the apex court stated. SC orders Protem Speaker to be appointed immediately, special Session to be called on November 27 to administer the oath to members before 5 PM. Protem Speaker will be given the responsibility to conduct floor test on Wednesday. The floor test is to be telecasted live.

