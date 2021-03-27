Rajnath Singh Hits Out At UDF, LDF For Dividing Kerala For 'political Gains'

Ahead of assembly polls in Kerala, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack at the United Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front-two parties which have alternatively ruled the State in the past years. Highlighting that the BJP has always indulged in politics revolving around justice and humanity, he asserted," UDF and LDF have always indulged in politics that divided the society."

JP Nadda hits out at opposition parties

Earlier on Saturday, BJP President JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Thogupuzha Municipal Ground in Kerala also slammed the opposition parties for the prevailing corruption in the State. He asserted, "From Gold Scam of LDF to Solar Scam of UDF, it is clear that corruption in Kerala has risen to monstrous level with CM's office under its heat."

Comparing the switching of power between the 'corrupt' Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF with the game of musical chair, he outlined that the only similarity between the two is that both are 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'ideologically confused'.

Elaborating on his claim of the parties in the alliances being 'ideologically confused', he pointed out that the two were fighting each other in the State, but had joined hands with each other against the saffron party in West Bengal.

"How ideologically confused the parties have become. Here Congress and CPI(M) are fighting each other and in West Bengal, CPI(M) and Congress are fighting BJP tooth and nail," he said.

Having made his point, he asserted that the time has come to bid adieu to the UDF and LDF, and urged people to give the party and the party leaders a chance for good governance & development.

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.