Rakesh Tikait Thunders 'Khela Hobe' In Kolkata; Urges Bengal Farmers To Not Vote For BJP

Kicking off farmers' campaign in Bengal, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait held a Mahapanchayat in Kolkata on Saturday, thundering the Trinamool's slogan 'Khela Hobe!'. Tikait, who was received by TMC MP Dola Sen in Kolkata, slammed the Modi government for the loss of 300 protestors in the past 108 days. He asked Bengal farmers to not come to Delhi and but protest in their poll-bound state, to defeat the BJP. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Tikait: 'Khela Hobe!'

"For the past 100 days farmers are sitting and protesting, close to 300 of our men have martyred and still, the govt is not ready to speak to us. We need to raise this movement across the nation and needs to be strengthened. You need to break the barricading and barriers. This is the land of protesters. Now elections are coming, our Sanyukta morcha has decided to go in Bengal and appeal to the people that there is no need to come to Delhi, there are elections at your place so you have the work of defeating BJP," he said. READ | Haryana Min Anil Vij likens Mamata Banerjee to Rakesh Tikait; says 'tears for sympathy'

Talking about the battleground - Nandigram, he said, "We're going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP. We'll appeal to them not to vote for BJP as they've robbed entire country. Khela Hobe! Khela hobe!". Lashing out at the BJP's farmer outreach, he said, "I will tell you what game they are going to do with you in Bengal. They ask for "ëk mutthi chawal" from you, ask them about the price of it which is 1850/- per quintal. When they come asking for votes, you ask for a law on MSP first."

In January, BJP chief J P Nadda launched his party’s outreach program Ek Muththi Chawal (a fistful of rice) aimed at door-to-door collection of rice and briefing farmers about the benefits of the new farm laws. BJP is carrying out its outreach in 40,000 villages in Bengal making farmers aware of how they can secure a better price for their produce. As per reports, over 70 lakh farmers have allegedly been denied their dues under the PM-KISAN portal in Bengal.

Farmers' Bengal plans

Farmers have formed 5 teams to visit poll-bound teams - Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to hold talks with farmers and urge them to not vote for the BJP. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold two meetings in Bengal - Nandigram and Kolkata on March 12-13 to talk about MSP and other farm-related issues.Centre-farmers' talks stalled after 11 rounds of talks as farmers continue to demand repeal of the laws and government proposing for suspending the implementation of the three laws for one and a half years. Protests continue at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur for 108 days now.