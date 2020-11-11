'Rejected Dynasty, Corruption And Divisive Politics': BJP Leaders On Bihar Poll Results

Exuding confidence in winning the Bihar Assembly election as the NDA inches towards victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda thanked the people of Bihar for entrusting them with another term. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi hailed the women power for voting in record numbers. Recalling the Mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, PM Modi assured the citizens of the state that he will continuously work for the holistic development of all.

"Sisters and daughters of Bihar have voted this time in a record number to show how big their role is in Atmanirbhar Bihar. We are satisfied that the NDA got an opportunity to give new confidence to the motherly power of Bihar in the past years. This confidence will give us strength in advancing Bihar," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The village-poor, farmer-labourers, merchant-shopkeepers, every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that we will continue to work continuously with full dedication for the balanced development of every person, every region," he said in another tweet.

"Democracy has once again won in Bihar with the blessings of the people. The determination and dedication with which all NDA workers worked with BJP in Bihar is awe-inspiring. I congratulate the workers and express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar," he said in his concluding tweet.

बिहार की बहनों-बेटियों ने इस बार रिकॉर्ड संख्या में वोटिंग कर दिखा दिया है कि आत्मनिर्भर बिहार में उनकी भूमिका कितनी बड़ी है। हमें संतोष है कि बीते वर्षों में बिहार की मातृशक्ति को नया आत्मविश्वास देने का NDA को अवसर मिला। यह आत्मविश्वास बिहार को आगे बढ़ाने में हमें शक्ति देगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

बिहार के गांव-गरीब, किसान-श्रमिक, व्यापारी-दुकानदार, हर वर्ग ने NDA के ‘सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास’ के मूल मंत्र पर भरोसा जताया है। मैं बिहार के हर नागरिक को फिर आश्वस्त करता हूं कि हर व्यक्ति, हर क्षेत्र के संतुलित विकास के लिए हम पूरे समर्पण से निरंतर काम करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

बिहार में जनता-जनार्दन के आशीर्वाद से लोकतंत्र ने एक बार फिर विजय प्राप्त की है।@BJP4Bihar के साथ एनडीए के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिस संकल्प-समर्पण भाव के साथ कार्य किया, वह अभिभूत करने वाला है। मैं कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई देता हूं और बिहार की जनता के प्रति हृदय से आभार प्रकट करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

Amit Shah takes to Twitter

Home Minister Amit Shah also thanked all the brothers and sisters of the state from the depths of heart for re-choosing development, progress and good governance in Bihar. He made a special mention for the youth and women of the state as he opined their role was instrumental for the NDA government's absolute majority. He also targeted the opposition by stating that the people of Bihar have refused the 'casteism and appeasement politics'.

बिहार में विकास, प्रगति और सुशासन को पुनः चुनने के लिए प्रदेश के सभी भाइयों-बहनों का हृदय की गहराइयों से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



मैं विशेषकर बिहार के युवाओं और महिलाओं को साधुवाद देता हूँ जिन्होंने बिहार में सुरक्षा और उज्ज्वल भविष्य को चुनकर NDA की पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

बिहार के हर वर्ग ने फिर एक बार खोखलेवादे, जातिवाद और तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति को सिरे से नकार कर NDA के विकासवाद का परचम लहराया है।



यह हर बिहारवासी की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं की जीत है...@narendramodi जी और @nitishkumar जी के डबल इंजन विकास की जीत है।@BJP4Bihar के कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

'Bihar rejected dynasty': Nadda

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda highlighted that "Bihar has decisively rejected dynasty, corruption and divisive politics. The voters of Bihar have not only voted for the BJP and the NDA but have also bestowed their faith in the journey of development led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He also stated that people of Bihar have placed their trust in the government which had tackled the COVID-19 phase

बिहार ने निर्णायक रूप से वंशवाद, भ्रष्टाचार व विभाजनकारी राजनीति को खारिज कर दिया है। बिहार के मतदाताओं ने न केवल भारतीय जनता पार्टी और एनडीए को वोट दिया है, बल्कि उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में जारी विकास यात्रा में अपना विश्वास भी व्यक्त किया है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 10, 2020

चाहे बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव हो या फिर मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, गुजरात, कर्नाटक, मणिपुर व तेलंगाना के उप-चुनाव, समग्र राष्ट्र ने प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की जनकल्याण नीतियों में अपना अटूट विश्वास बनाए रखा है और जनता का माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी पर भरोसा और दृढ़ हुआ है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 10, 2020

कोविड महामारी के कठिन समय में जब देश संघर्षों एवं चुनौतियों से जूझ रहा था, तब यह @narendramodi सरकार ही थी जिसने गरीबों और जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए हर संभव कदम उठाये और मुफ्त राशन के साथ-साथ उन्हें आर्थिक सहायता भी उपलब्ध कराई. यह मानवता की सेवा का अनुपम उदाहरण था। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 10, 2020

इस जनादेश के लिए मैं माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक अभिनंदन करता हूँ।



उनके नेतृत्व में भारत वास्तव में वैश्विक शक्ति के रूप में प्रतिष्ठित होगा जहां समृद्धि, सुरक्षा और सबके लिए आगे बढ़ने के समान अवसर होंगे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 10, 2020

मैं @BJP4Bihar के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक धन्यवाद देता हूँ जिन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान जहां एक ओर अपने आपको मानवता की सेवा में झोंक दिया वहीं दूसरी ओर केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार की उपलब्धियों को भी जन-जन तक पहुंचाया और हर बूथ पर पार्टी को मजबूत करने का कार्य किया। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 10, 2020

BJP has been instrumental in the NDA retaining the chair in Bihar Assembly elections, amid the close-knit contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP's performance led the coalition to cross the halfway mark and form government in the state. Even though the RJD has emerged as the single largest party by winning 63 seats and leading at 13, the BJP has won 57 seats and is leading at 16 seats, as the vote-counting is still underway but it is unlikely of changing the outcome of the results. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

