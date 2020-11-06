RJD Leader Launches An Attack On PM Modi; BJP Retorts, 'Opposition Polarising Polls'

Triggering a controversy ahead of the last phase of Bihar polls, senior RJD leader and former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui on Friday termed PM Modi as a 'rioter CM'. Talking to reporters at a public rally, Siddiqui said that 'PM Modi did not inspire minorities' respect unlike ex-PM Vajpayee.' He added that the PM was still 'acting like the 'rioter' Gujarat CM and not the Prime Minister of India'. The last phase of elections will be held on November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

Siddiqui: "Rioter Gujarat CM"

"The Prime Minister has not maintained the sanctity of the post. Vajpayee ji's ideology was different from us but he understood the country, society, and culture. That is why even the minorities respected Atal ji. But Modi ji does not remember that he is the country's PM, he thinks he is Gujarat's 'Dangewala' CM," said Siddiqui. Previously, Siddiqui has claimed that he had no problem in chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but reciting the national song Vande Mataram was against his beliefs.

Slamming Siddiqui's controversial remark, Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed shock at such comments being passed on PM Modi. He listed the various slurs used against PM Modi by various politicians, saying the world knew of PM Modi's 'intolerance to rioters'. Claiming that the Opposition was polarising the elections, he reminded Siddiqui's refusal to chant 'Vande Mataram'.

"I am surprised by the comments passed on PM Modi. Sonia called him 'Maut Ka saudagar', Lalu ji called him 'blood seller', people are calling whatever they want. But the world knows that Modi has created an atmosphere of destroying rioters, terrorists, anti-nationals. I am proud that Modi is a patriot. They are polarising the elections by calling Modi a 'rioter'," said Giriraj Singh.

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in phase two. Voting was held peacefully in 94 seats with a record voter turnout at 53.51%

