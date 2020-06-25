Tejashwi Stages Cycle Protest Over Soaring Fuel Prices; Pulls Tractor Later To Drive Point

In the wake of the rise in fuel prices across the country, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has staged a bicycle protest against Centre's decision to hike fuel price. The RJD leader with several other party followers spearheaded a bicycle rally in protest against the Centre. Tejashwi Yadav said the reason for his rally is because "for the first time in the country's history, diesel has become more expensive than petrol."

"The petrol and diesel prices have been increasing from 20 days even when the international price of crude oil is becoming cheaper. People are suffering from COVID-19 already. People will not tolerate the blow of inflation. Poor people, farmers, traders all are suffering. The government doesn't care about the common people. It cares only about the riches," Tejashwi Yadav said to Republic TV while refusing to speak about the crisis in his own party as five of his MLAs quit the party.

The bicycle protest continued till Dak Bangalow road, after which the RJD leader and his followers pulled a tractor in protest against the fuel price hike. "We are pulling tractor by our own hands as people have no money to buy fuel to run tractors," is the rationale Yadav gave for the tractor-pulling protest. Elections are due in Bihar in the coming months.

Hike in fuel prices and politics surround it

Diesel prices on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had written a letter to PM Modi in connection with the rising prices of petrol and diesel urging him to intervene and roll back the hike in prices. Rahul Gandhi at a video conference meeting on Wednesday with party state presidents has called for a sit-in protests at all district headquarters across the country on June 29 to protest the rising prices of Diesel and Petrol.

The Shiv Sena, Congress' ally in Maharashtra, hit out at the central government over rising fuel prices across the country via an editorial on Thursday in its mouthpiece Saamana. Meanwhile, BJP national President JP Nadda has questioned Sonia Gandhi for her letter, for not reducing the prices in Congress-ruled states but instead asking PM Modi to roll back.

"Sonia Gandhi said that we have increased petrol prices. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back recent fuel price hikes. She did not ask Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan chief Ministers to rollback the prices. Is this the way of politics? Your Chief Ministers have increased the price of petrol in their states. They are not abiding by your suggestions. You are writing to PM Modi," said JP Nadda while addressing BJP's Uttar Pradesh Jan Samvad digital rally.

